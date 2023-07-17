HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person is dead and another is behind bars after a crash in Posey County.

According to Posey County authorities, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of State Road 66 and Blue Grass Road. Officials state a male and female were occupants and while the male was able to exit the vehicle, the female was trapped and pronounced dead on the scene. She was later identified as Jodi Beth Wheeler, 38, of Chandler.

The male was identified as Dustin Ethan Broad, 35, of Spotsville, Kentucky and was transported to Deaconess Hospital. Authorities later learned Broad had a suspended driver’s license plus several active arrest warrants out of Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Officials also state Broad was believed to have been operating while intoxicated. Broad is currently in the Posey County Confinement Center for his warrants and preliminary charges of the following:

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, Level 4 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated (Prior Conviction). Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While License is Suspended (Prior), Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated (Controlled Substance), Class C Misdemeanor

The Indiana State Police is assisting in the investigation.