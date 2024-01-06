HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – PC Pound Puppies in Mount Vernon took to Facebook to let the public know they are in need of supplies.
Officials with the shelter state they are in real need of the following items:
- Medium-large martingale collars
- Double loop, padded dog leashes
- Hard chew treats for large dogs
- Hard Nylabone chew toys, med-large
- Pine sol cleaner
- Paper towels
- Heavy duty mop heads
- Clorox wipes
Officials state all items can be brought or shipped to 6500 Leonard Road. The shelter also provided an Amazon link with some items.