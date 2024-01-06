HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – PC Pound Puppies in Mount Vernon took to Facebook to let the public know they are in need of supplies.

Officials with the shelter state they are in real need of the following items:

Medium-large martingale collars

Double loop, padded dog leashes

Hard chew treats for large dogs

Hard Nylabone chew toys, med-large

Pine sol cleaner

Paper towels

Heavy duty mop heads

Clorox wipes

Officials state all items can be brought or shipped to 6500 Leonard Road. The shelter also provided an Amazon link with some items.