HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Arkansas man is in custody after police say he fled in a stolen car and crashing into a lake.

The Mount Vernon, Indiana Police Department state at approximately 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers pulled over a vehicle after a license plate check on the vehicle came back as stolen out of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Police state when officers ordered the occupants out, the driver took off eastbound on Old Highway 62. Officers pursued onto Indian Mounds Road when they say the vehicle lost control during a curve, went through the grass, rolled over and ended up on its side in a lake.

Police also state the driver, identified as Joshua Caines, 19, out of Jonesboro, got out and took off on foot toward a wooded area. Police say a 17-year-old passenger also from Jonesboro was detained.

Authorities state deputies from the Posey County Sheriff’s Office helped set up a perimeter and Caines was arrested following help from a K9. A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of marijuana.

Caines was transported to the Posey County Jail following medical clearance. The 17-year-old was released to a parent following medical clearance.

Caines is facing the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement Using a Vehicle (Level 6 Felony)

Theft of a Vehicle (Level 6 Felony)

Resisting Law Enforcement (Level A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Level B Misdemeanor)

Driving Without Ever Obtaining License (Level C Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Level A Misdemeanor)

Courtesy: Mount Vernon Police Department