HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department took a wanted felon into custody Saturday afternoon after authorities say they found her inside an oven.

According to authorities, at approximately 1:50 p.m., officers observed a vehicle owned by Seliena Shoultz parked at a residence in the 1000 block of Mill Street.

Authorities state officers knew Shoultz had an active felony warrant out of Warrick County. Officials say a woman was heard running through the house after the police announced who they were. After several failed attempts at further contact, police made entry attempting to serve the arrest warrant.

Officials say when officers entered, an attempt was made to barricade the door with a chair. When searching the kitchen, officers say they found Shoultz hiding in the oven.

Shoultz was transported to the Posey County Jail for the warrant and charged with resisting law enforcement.