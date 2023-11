HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Posey County officials have issued a a ban on all open burning in the county.

According to the Posey County Emergency Management Agency, the burn ban went into effect on November 17. The Posey County Board of Commissioners issued this at the request of the fire departments of Posey County.

The ban will be active until further notice. If anyone has any questions, they are encouraged to contact their local fire department.