HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of their deputies with a life saving award for resuscitating a driver.

Officials say that the driver’s vehicle had come to a stop on the median of State Road 62 near Ford Road on October 9. Deputy Brendon Schmitt arrived and began chest compressions after getting the driver out of the vehicle and realized they had no pulse. Officials also say that Deputy Schmitt used his issued automatic external defibrillator (AED) in his efforts.

Officials say the driver regained a pulse and was taken to the hospital.