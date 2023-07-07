HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident in a construction zone in Wadesville.

According to officials, at 9:54 a.m., at SR66 and Springfield Road, construction crews were in the process of grinding up pavement for replacement when a construction worker was allegedly backed over by a dump truck.

Officials state Posey County EMS attempted life saving measures but the victim succumbed to the injuries.

Officials also state the driver of the dump truck was taken to Deaconess Hospital for investigative purposes.