HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Newlife Rescue and Adoption in Posey County is looking at getting a new building.

According to Newlife, planning and fundraising for a new animal shelter is in progress. The organization says the two buildings they acquired before PC Pound Puppies and the Posey County Humane Society merged are insufficient for its organization.

Newlife says what was previously the Posey County Humane Society building is an old furniture store. There isn’t proper ventilation and drainage which they say is making the spaces challenging to clean and sanitize, which is contributing to the spread of disease. Officials note this building lacks the space needed to properly house the animals.

Likewise, Newlife says what was previously the PC Pound Puppies building is on private property. Officials say volunteers have limited access to the animals, and the dogs are in an extremely stressful environment. Newlife says the dogs receive very little socialization with human Interaction, and they are limited to twice a week walks.

Newlife says the latest plan is designed by an architect and engineering team with input from Newlife’s volunteers who work closely with the cats and dogs. Newlife says the building is designed for the organization’s purpose allowing for healthier, less stressed animals who have a better chance of being adopted.

(Courtesy: Newlife Rescue and Adoption)

According to the organization’s website, “PHS and PCPP are merging human and financial resources to more efficiently deal with the overpopulation of dogs and cats in Posey County. A new shelter will be built on the current PHS property that will meet the needs of our mission.”

People who want more information on this project can contact Newlife Rescue and Adoption at either info@newliferescues.org or 812-449-4877. To donate to the organization, please visit this website.