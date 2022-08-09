POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – With a record-breaking influx of cats and kittens this year, Posey Humane Society / NEWLIFE Rescue & Adoption will have to close its doors for the rest of this week to deep clean, says a Facebook post.

Officials with the rescue say this closure is in response to what has been an above-average kitten season. Posey Humane Society says this has already been a record-breaking year for intakes of strays and owner surrenders. Officials with the rescue say the rescue wants to make sure it is able to keep all animals healthy, therefore the organization is taking the time to deep clean.

The organization says it will be happy to coordinate adoptions with anyone who is truly serious about any specific dog or cat the shelter has. Adoptable animals can be found on the Facebook page or the website. People who need assistance with a stray should call animal control at 812-838-1320.