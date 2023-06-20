HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Route 69.

Officials state beginning on or around Monday, June 26, crews will close State Route 69 in Posey County for an emergency railroad crossing repair. This closure will occur between Old Highway 62 and Lamont Road near Mt. Vernon. Officials say during the closure, crews will replace the current crossing and work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

Officials state the official detour is State Rod 62 to U.S. 41 to State Road 66, and local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.