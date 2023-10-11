HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A media release says GAF, North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, celebrated its 50th anniversary in Mt. Vernon by hosting an event at the GAF facility, bringing together current and retired local GAF employees, their families, local officials and community members to commemorate the plant’s achievements over the last five decades.

“Fifty years is a truly impressive achievement. I appreciate the past and present members of the Mt. Vernon team’s continued commitment to protecting what matters most. They continue to raise the bar when it comes to delivering for our customers, supporting our communities, and manufacturing top quality products safely.” said Randy Bargfrede, Chief Operating Officer at GAF. “We strive to become an integral part of the communities in which we operate and Mt. Vernon is a shining example of that – we look forward to continuing to engage and support the needs of our neighbors.”

Officials say the Mt. Vernon facility currently employs more than 220 individuals, with nearly half celebrating over ten years of service.

A spokesperson for the company says, “These long-serving employees bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise, contributing significantly to the facility’s continuous record of success, making GAF Mt. Vernon a leader in innovation and customer service.”