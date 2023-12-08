HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man on parole with the state of Indiana was arrested by the Posey County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the Posey County Drug Task Force for gun and drug charges.

The sheriff’s office states Cody B. Schmitt, 31, was taken into custody after a month-long criminal recklessness investigation.

Officials state a search warrant was granted for a residence at the 1500 block of Upper Upton Road in Mount Vernon, and authorities reportedly found a semi-automatic rifle plus a 9mm handgun within view with narcotics.

Schmitt is classified as a serious violent felon, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Posey County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Theft of a Firearm

Attempted Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon

Criminal Recklessness

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Possession of Marijuana

Schmitt is being held on a $250,000 bond.