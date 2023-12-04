HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – No, this is not a real-life remake of Breaking Bad.

A described “strong chemical smell” leads to multiple drug charges for a Mount Vernon, Indiana man.

The Mount Vernon Police Department stated officers were advised of the smell just before midnight on December 2 from an apartment on West 5th Street.

Arriving officers were told by residents the smell was traveling into other attached apartments. Police say they could smell an odor similar to acetone and/or ether and noticed a venting mechanism coming from one of the windows.

After not being able to get anyone to come to the door, officers reportedly obtained a search warrant.

During the search, police say they found a used bong, a used glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a pipe of suspected marijuana. Officers also allegedly found chemicals associated with the production of methamphetamine.

Kenneth Koontz, 55, was taken to the Posey County Jail. Koontz reportedly commented he uses methamphetamine at night to “get his house cleaned”. Indiana State Police Clandestine Lab Team responded to assist with cleanup and to take possession of the chemicals.

Koontz is being charged with the following: