HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Metropolitan School District (MSD) of North Posey Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Steve Kavanaugh as interim superintendent.

Officials say Kavanaugh is a long-time employee of the MSD of North Posey Schools, most recently serving as North Posey Junior High principal.

The board says though he has no interest in the permanent superintendent position, the board believes Kavanaugh will provide stable transitional leadership to the corporation during a full and open superintendent selection process.