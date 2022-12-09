MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A local organization is offering people a chance to get a scholarship for trade school.

The Wanderers was formed in early 2016, with the sole purpose of giving fellow motorcycle enthusiasts a place to come together, meet and pool their resources to help people and organizations in the community. Officials with the organization say on the online application that even if people don’t think they have a chance at winning the scholarship, to apply anyway.

A statement on the organization’s website reads, “We are focusing our efforts on a scholarship fund to help provide students an opportunity to pursue higher education, and to develop competencies in the skilled trades.”

Check out the scholarship here. You can also scan the QR code above.