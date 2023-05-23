HENDERSON Ky (WEHT) – A traffic stop involving a speeding motorcycle leads to a man being arrested and charged for possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.

According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:12 a.m. May 23, deputies attempted to pull over the motorcyclist but drove approximately 1.5 additional miles before stopping.

The driver was later identified as Roger A. Greathouse, Jr., 52, of Evansville. During the stop, officials say deputies discovered a small baggie of a crystalline substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. The field weight was over ten grams.

Greathouse was arrested and transported to the Posey County Jail where he is being held with no bond due to the resisting arrest charge. Greathouse was also released from Vanderburgh County earlier this month on a $10,000 cash bond for another dealing in methamphetamine charge.