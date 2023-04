POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A vehicle veered off the road and into a fireworks store Saturday afternoon in Posey County.

The owner of the store tells us the vehicle drove off the highway and into the side of their building. This happened at Stateline Fireworks in Griffin.

We’re told no one was hurt, but several thousand dollars worth of merchandise was lost in the crash.

We’re working to get more information and will keep you updated.