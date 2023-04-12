HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A water main has been hit/damaged this morning affecting German Township.

Officials say water customers in areas of Wadesville, Blairsville, Stewartsville and Poseyville are affected. The North Posey schools are also affected. Officials say they currently have crews on-site to repair the water main.

Officials say updated information regarding service restoration and/or necessary boil advisories will be made available on the company telephone messaging system at (812) 963-6403, as well as a link found on this page.