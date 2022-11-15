POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area.

Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media:

“Notice:

since the crows have returned in the area, some companies may use something that makes a Boom like sound so to try to move the birds away.

If you hear this please do not be alarmed”

Experts suggest crows hate loud or frightening sounds, which can be used against the pesky birds to scare them off. These types of noises can make them believe there is a large predator in the area.

