POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) Posey County firefighters were called out to a garage fire Wednesday morning. This is in the 11,000 block of Boberg Road.

Fire crews battle a garage fire on Boberg Road in Posey County on April 7, 2021

Fire crews battle a garage fire on Boberg Road in Posey County on April 7, 2021

Officials tell us the fire extended to the attic and a truck. The fire in the attic has been extinguished, but they’re still working on the truck fire.

This is a developing story

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)