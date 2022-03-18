POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Town of Poseyville website, there is a water warning out, especially for infants.

On March 7, the town says that drinking water samples were collected, and they showed Nitrate levels of 12.5 mg/I. The website says this is above the nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level (MCL), of 10 mg/L. Nitrate in drinking water is a serious health concern for infants less than six months old, says the website.

The water is not to be boiled, and it is not to be given to any infants whatsoever. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level, says the website. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates, the town says.

The website says that infants below six months who drink water containing high levels of nitrate could become seriously ill and, if their condition is left untreated, they may die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome, and blue baby syndrome is indicated by blueness of the skin, says the website. Symptoms in infants can develop quickly, with health deteriorating over a period of days, and if symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately, says the website. If anyone is pregnant or has specific health concerns, they should consult their doctor about this situation, says the town.

Water, juice, and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with the tap water, says the website. Bottled water or another alternate source of water must be provided until the nitrate levels meet the acceptable standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to the town.

According to the website, the town is currently working on nitrate removal. For more information, please contact the public water system at 812 457-2044, or for more information please call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.