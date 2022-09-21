POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Tri-Stater is competing with the best of the best from around the nation, comparing a hairstyle making a major comeback. And you have a chance to push him into the top 25.

Poseyville’s own Asa Cox is participating in the Men’s National Mullet Contest, and voting is happening at this website. This “business in the front, party in the back” look has been around for decades.

Cox says he started growing his hair over two years ago. He also visits a hairstylist every two weeks to maintain his mullet. Fan voting ends tonight at 11 p.m. Central Time.

The competition is currently in the top 50. Only 25 advance to the next round.

USA Mullet Championships can be found on Facebook.