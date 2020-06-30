Poseyville post office has positive employee COVID-19 case

(WEHT) – A Poseyville post office has a positive COVID-19 case according to the Posey County Health Department Facebook page on Monday evening.

In the post, they say, there were notified of a COVID-19 employee at the Poseyville post office this morning. The post continues, to say, “through an investigation, that the general public did not encounter a risk at this time.”

The full post can be seen below.

If you would like to be tested, there is an Optum test site in Princeton. For more information on the coronavirus, please visit our coronavirus watch tab on our website.

