Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner says a Poseyville woman has died after a car accident Wednesday afternoon.

The coroner says Deeann M. Patterson, 50, died Thursday at the hospital from her injuries in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on December 25, 2020)