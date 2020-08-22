Possible arson under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department assisted the Evansville Fire Department after a vehicle caught fire before spreading to two other cars on the 4900 block of Fairmont Ave Friday.

The victim reportedly said they believe the car was set on fire by a neighbor who they previously stabbed in self-defense. The suspect is believed to drive a black Lincoln passenger car, however, another witness reported seeing a white car leave the scene.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)

