Possible Christian County tornado touches down, little damage reported

CHRISTIAN CO., Ky (WEHT) – A tornado may have touched down this morning in Hopkinsville.

Residents say the storm came and went in an instant. This possible tornado comes less than a month after a series of tornados devastated other parts of western Kentucky, which are still recovering. The historic Mount Olive Baptist Church in Hopkinsville was holding a watch just hours before the storm came– and this morning, several parts of the church were destroyed. Deacon Cletus Johnson said, “And the rain is just coming in the lounge pastor study choir stand benches and everything.”

A home next to the church was also destroyed, and its owners had just moved to town two weeks ago. The family was shocked to find the new year beginning this way, but they believe this coming year will get better regardless.