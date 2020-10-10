Possible COVID-19 exposure linked to Mt. Carmel business

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Health Department says anyone who visited Debbie’s Slots Lounge at 530 N. Walnut Street in Mt. Carmel on Saturday, Oct. 3, or Tuesday, Oct. 6, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at the business on those days between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., Health officials ask for you to self-monitor for symptoms.

Officials say the business has been implementing safety practices, so risk of exposure may be low.

Anyone with symptoms should call the Wabash County Health Department at 618-263-3873 or 618-878-8018 or call your doctor.

(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)