DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court worked with Strategic Adventures to conduct a feasibility study on the potential for an outdoor adventure park, says the Daviess County Kentucky website.

According to the Daviess County Kentucky website, the proposed project includes an aerial park, office space, and a parking area. The park would be run by a third party that would oversee the daily management of the site, says the Daviess County Kentucky website. The website says that three places were surveyed: Yellow Creek Park, Panther Creek Park, and the Blackford Creek property along North Chestnut Grove Road. Yellow Creek Park was suggested for the park, with the aerial adventure park best placed near the south entrance along Reid Road, says the Daviess County Kentucky website.

Strategic Adventures said that Panther Creek Park would be great for a canopy walk, while Blackford Creek could be used for hiking and/or mountain bike trails. The study identified two potential access points, one of which is near the intersection of Kelly Cemetery Road and North Chestnut Grove Road.

According to the Daviess County Kentucky website, Strategic Adventures predicted that there would be about 15,000 visitors for the first year, but that number would have to be higher for a third party to make a decent profit. Not only that, but other issues include staffing and material costs, both of which are high at the moment due to the pandemic, says the website.