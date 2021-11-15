Postmodern Jukebox returns to Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind – Early last year, pop-jazz phenomenon Postmodern Jukebox set out to celebrate a new-millennium Roaring 20s. Just seven dates into the Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour, PMJ creator Scott Bradlee pulled the tour off the road and made the decision to postpone the remaining dates — many of them sold out — as a global pandemic took its toll, silencing live music for more than a year.

Postmodern Jukebox are set to make the ‘20s roar again! Kicking off in September, The Grand Reopening Tour will bring PMJ back. This includes a performance in Evansville at Victory Theatre on Feb. 26. Tickets go on sale Nov. 19 and are available at ticketmaster.com and Ford Center Box Office.