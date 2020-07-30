Potential move for Kentucky Confederate statue eliminated

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says a statue of a Confederate soldier outside the Daviess County Courthouse will not move to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History if the Daviess County Fiscal Court votes to remove the statue.

Even if we did take it, who wouldn’t say five years from now, the problem wouldn’t resurface and you would be starting all over again. It’s pretty simple. Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson

County Commissioners are expected to vote on the fate of the statue at their next meeting August 6.

