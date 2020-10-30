Potentially dangerous pothole damages several vehicles in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have alerted Eyewitness News to a potentially-deadly situation along Hwy. 41, north of the State Road 64 cloverleaf, at the railroad bridge
According to officials in Princeton, a large pothole with rebar exposed, has already caused damage to several vehicles.
Authorities warn this could be potentially fatal to motorcyclists.
The Princeton Fire Department says a metal plate had been placed over the hole, but it has since gone missing, and was perhaps stolen.
The State Highway Department has been called in, and a temporary detour is in place.
Drivers should use caution when traveling through the area.
(This story was originally published on October 30, 2020)
