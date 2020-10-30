Potentially dangerous pothole damages several vehicles in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have alerted Eyewitness News to a potentially-deadly situation along Hwy. 41, north of the State Road 64 cloverleaf, at the railroad bridge

According to officials in Princeton, a large pothole with rebar exposed, has already caused damage to several vehicles.

Authorities warn this could be potentially fatal to motorcyclists.

Photo courtesy Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634

The Princeton Fire Department says a metal plate had been placed over the hole, but it has since gone missing, and was perhaps stolen.

The State Highway Department has been called in, and a temporary detour is in place.

Drivers should use caution when traveling through the area.

(This story was originally published on October 30, 2020)

