Crews will be conducting local bridge inspections this week.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Southbound Twin Bridge may be a bit congested Monday morning as crews work to fix potholes. Officials say the repair will require a southbound lane closure on the bridge.

KYTC suggests drivers that usually use the bridge during their drive should give themselves a little more time to get to their destination.

The southbound lane closure is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31 at 8:30 a.m.