Potter’s Wheel hosting online benefit auction

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An online auction to benefit the Potter’s Wheel is accepting bids Monday. The auction will be open for bidding until February 4, and will close with an online Baby Shower. Originally planned as an in-person fundraiser, the Baby Shower will be a Facebook Live event from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. that Thursday.

The Potter’s Wheel says that during this time, there will be also opportunities to play games and win prizes on their Facebook page.

Auction winners will be able to pick up their items during regular Potter’s Wheel business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday pick-up will only be available February 6 from noon to 4 p.m. Ring the doorbell or call the main office line at 812-401-4440 for curbside delivery. All items must be picked up by February 12.

More information can be found on the Potter’s Wheel website.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)