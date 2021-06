EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Every month D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln selects a local charity to support. It then awards $10 per test drive (up to $2,500) to the charitable organization.

This month’s charitable organization is the Potter’s Wheel in Evansville. Potter’s Wheel provides services to the community such as The Diner and the Clothing Bank, providing for basic immediate needs, offering programs like Baby Basics and a GED class.