CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – The Carmi Police Department’s (CPD) Facebook page has announced a planned power outage for the city of Carmi.
CPD says that there will be a planned power outage at April 21 at 4:00 a.m., and this will likely last for two hours.
CPD says the affected areas include:
- 200 block of Park Lane
- 300-501 Rice Street
- Hawthorne Street
- odd numbers 303-505 W Kerney Street
- 300 block of Grant Street
- West Street
- East Street
- State Street
- Ratcliff Street
- odd numbers 200 block W Webb
- 300-514 West Webb Street
- 104-108 East Webb
- 404, 406, 410, 412 Walnut Street
- 407 S Church Street
CPD says that the City of Carmi would like to apologize for any inconvenience this event may cause.