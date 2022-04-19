CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – The Carmi Police Department’s (CPD) Facebook page has announced a planned power outage for the city of Carmi.

CPD says that there will be a planned power outage at April 21 at 4:00 a.m., and this will likely last for two hours.

CPD says the affected areas include:

200 block of Park Lane

300-501 Rice Street

Hawthorne Street

odd numbers 303-505 W Kerney Street

300 block of Grant Street

West Street

East Street

State Street

Ratcliff Street

odd numbers 200 block W Webb

300-514 West Webb Street

104-108 East Webb

404, 406, 410, 412 Walnut Street

407 S Church Street

CPD says that the City of Carmi would like to apologize for any inconvenience this event may cause.