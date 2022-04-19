CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – The Carmi Police Department’s (CPD) Facebook page has announced a planned power outage for the city of Carmi.

CPD says that there will be a planned power outage at April 21 at 4:00 a.m., and this will likely last for two hours.

CPD says the affected areas include:

  • 200 block of Park Lane
  • 300-501 Rice Street
  • Hawthorne Street
  • odd numbers 303-505 W Kerney Street
  • 300 block of Grant Street
  • West Street
  • East Street
  • State Street
  • Ratcliff Street
  • odd numbers 200 block W Webb
  • 300-514 West Webb Street
  • 104-108 East Webb
  • 404, 406, 410, 412 Walnut Street
  • 407 S Church Street

CPD says that the City of Carmi would like to apologize for any inconvenience this event may cause.