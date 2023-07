HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Municipal Power & Light announced a scheduled power outage for residents in the Balmoral Acres Subdivision excluding the east side of Huntspoint Drive, Glengary, Way and Glenshiel Way.

Officials say the outage is anticipated to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last for approximately one hour. The electrical service will be interrupted to allow crews to perform power line maintenance.

Customers can direct their questions to HMP&L at 826-2726.