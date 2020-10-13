Power outage scheduled for some residents in Balmoral Acres Subdivision

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Municipal Power & Light has scheduled a power outage for some residents in the Balmoral Acres Subdivision to allow crews to perform powerline maintenance.

The outage is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday and expected to last approximately two hours. This outage affects the areas of Dundee Dr, Dundonnell Dr, and Bannockburn Dr.

Another outage is scheduled for Thursday, also starting at 8 a.m. and expected to last until noon. This outage affects residents on Dundonnell Dr. and Bannockburn Dr.

The affected residents in the area have been notified by HMP&L. Any customers who have questions can call 270-826-2726 and select option #3.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

