HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Municipal Power & Light has scheduled a power outage for some residents in the Balmoral Acres Subdivision to allow crews to perform powerline maintenance.
The outage is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday and expected to last approximately two hours. This outage affects the areas of Dundee Dr, Dundonnell Dr, and Bannockburn Dr.
Another outage is scheduled for Thursday, also starting at 8 a.m. and expected to last until noon. This outage affects residents on Dundonnell Dr. and Bannockburn Dr.
The affected residents in the area have been notified by HMP&L. Any customers who have questions can call 270-826-2726 and select option #3.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Power outage scheduled for some residents in Balmoral Acres Subdivision
- Autopsy released on man who died after being pulled from the Ohio River
- Pike County Schools transition to new schedule to slow spread of COVID-19
- In-person, early voting option begins today in Kentucky
- Court sides in favor of family of missing Spencer County man