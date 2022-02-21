PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) says they arrested a man a second time for burglarizing the same place.

According to the PPD, on February 20 a law enforcement officer was called to a garage on Maple Street for a burglary. PPD says the officer used camera footage and evidence to find Kenzel Copeland, 30, as a suspect. PPD says that around 7:00 p.m., Sergeant Scheer, Officers Jay Riley Edwards, Eric Elder, and Deputy John Thompson executed a search warrant at Copeland’s residence.

PPD says that inside the residence, officers found Copeland and picked up clothing worn by Copeland as well as a hammer believed to have been used to break into the garage. PPD says Copeland was arrested and put in the Webster County Jail for Burglary 3rd, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Criminal Mischief 3rd.

PPD says that on October 1, 2020, Copeland was sentenced to 3 years for crimes relating to Burglarizing the same garage. According to PPD, on January 13, 2021, Copeland was released from jail and returned to Providence. PPD says that Copeland’s criminal history includes convictions for Assault, Wanton Endangerment, Promoting Contraband, Resisting Arrest, Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Trafficking in Drugs.