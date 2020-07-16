PPE secured for Evansville social service agencies

(WEHT)- The Reopen Evansville Task Force and the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Commission announced it has secured PPE for local social service agencies in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s an overwhelming demand for PPE in our community and throughout the nation…We want to ensure these agencies have basic, yet critical supplies to stay safe.” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke

The PPE purchase was made in May and includes face coverings, gowns, disinfectant solutions, thermometers, and paper towels. The partnership is seeking reimbursement through the FEMA Public Assistance Program and the CARES Act.

Organizations receiving PPE

Evansville Rescue Mission

United Caring Services/Ruth’s House

Albion Fellows Bacon Center

Aurora Inc.

ECHO Housing Corporation

Evansville Christian Life Center

House of Bread and Peace

Ozanam Family Shelter

Potters Wheel

YWCA Evansville

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: