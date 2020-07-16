PPE secured for Evansville social service agencies

(WEHT)- The Reopen Evansville Task Force and the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Commission announced it has secured PPE for local social service agencies in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s an overwhelming demand for PPE in our community and throughout the nation…We want to ensure these agencies have basic, yet critical supplies to stay safe.”Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke
The PPE purchase was made in May and includes face coverings, gowns, disinfectant solutions, thermometers, and paper towels. The partnership is seeking reimbursement through the FEMA Public Assistance Program and the CARES Act.
Organizations receiving PPE
- Evansville Rescue Mission
- United Caring Services/Ruth’s House
- Albion Fellows Bacon Center
- Aurora Inc.
- ECHO Housing Corporation
- Evansville Christian Life Center
- House of Bread and Peace
- Ozanam Family Shelter
- Potters Wheel
- YWCA Evansville
(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)
