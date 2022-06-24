EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, both anti-abortion and abortion-rights advocates are planning demonstrations in Evansville on Friday.

A prayer vigil organized by anti-abortion advocates will hold a prayer vigil at 4:30 p.m. near the Lloyd Expressway and Vann Avenue. Eyewitness News will hold a live stream of the event on this page.

An abortion-rights march is planned to take place at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Evansville. The group will convene at the old courthouse on 4th Street and march to the Winfield Denton Federal Building at 6 p.m.. Organizers with ‘We Won’t Go Back’ are advising participants to observe traffic safety and dress comfortably for the march. Eyewitness News will live stream the march on this page.