Prayer vigil held for babies killed in Evansville car crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Community members held a prayer vigil Monday to remember two Evansville children killed in a car crash four years ago.

2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter died in 2017. A man fleeing police sped through a stop sign and crashed into a car driven by Janae Carter, the mother of the two kids.

Terrence Barker, an adult in the vehicle, died several days later. Carter filed civil lawsuits against the driver and the city saying the crash was negligent on the part of McFarland and Evansville Police.

She ended up settling with the driver. The lawsuit against the City of Evansville is still open.