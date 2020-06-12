Prayer vigil held for law enforcement Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The organizer of a prayer vigil outside the Civic Center in Evansville Friday says she wanted to let law enforcement know they are appreciated.

Brenda Bergwitz says her heart is breaking seeing how law enforcement has been treated, adding that she is encouraging others to thank officers for their service in the community.

The event featured several speakers praying and reading scripture.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories