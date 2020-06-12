Prayer vigil held for law enforcement Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The organizer of a prayer vigil outside the Civic Center in Evansville Friday says she wanted to let law enforcement know they are appreciated.

Brenda Bergwitz says her heart is breaking seeing how law enforcement has been treated, adding that she is encouraging others to thank officers for their service in the community.

The event featured several speakers praying and reading scripture.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

