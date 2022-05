EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility issued a precautionary boil advisory for homes on Petersburgh Road at Derrington Drive due to a water main break.

Petersburg Road is closed to all traffic at Derrington Drive until May 25. The water main break has been fixed but a precautionary boil advisory is still in place.

For an interactive map of areas under the boil advisory, click here.