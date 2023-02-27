HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A precautionary boil advisory for customers in Princeton has been issued due to water main maintenance on Monday.

The City of Princeton issued the advisory for all customers between North Main Street and North Seminary Street and between East Walnut Street and East Emerson Street. Officials say the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, however they are advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before use.

The advisory will remain in place until further notice.