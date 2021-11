GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ind (WEHT) – Officials issued a precautionary boil water advisory on Wednesday for customers in the German Township area.

According to officials, the advisory is recommended due to a water main break that happened earlier in the day. They say that repairs have been completed, but water pressure did fall below the mandated 20 psi during the repair work.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before use.