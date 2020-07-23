Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the following areas in Princeton: Taylor Ave, Lake Rd, Spore Dr, Indian Creek, Co Rd 180 E, Meadowlark Dr, Tot Hat, ST RD 64 E of Co Rd 180 E.

You’re asked to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for 5 minutes before using. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

