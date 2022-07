PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- A water main break forced the Princeton Water Utility to issue a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers.

Customers between S. Prince Street east to S. Stout Street and Illinois Street south to Tennessee Street are encouraged to boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes before using. While officials say the risk of contaminated water is low, they are recommending boiling the water until further notice.

This is a developing story.