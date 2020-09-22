Precautionary boil water advisory from Chandler Utilities

Chandler Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for customers along Lakeshore

Drive from Bell Road to Ruffian Lane, and along Ruffian Lane between Lakeshore Drive and

Citation Court in Newburgh. There are an estimated nine Chandler Water customers affected by

this boil water advisory.

This advisory is due to a water main break that was repaired Tuesday. It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water in the affected area be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before use.

Chandler Utilities recommends following this boil advisory until further notice. They expect the advisory will be lifted on Saturday. Updates will be posted online at townofchandler.org as they become available.

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2020)