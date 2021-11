EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Shipping containers have been placed around parts of the perimeter of the 420 Main building to catch debris after the implosion.

Officials are asking everybody to avoid downtown Evansville during this time, saying the best and safest spot to watch it will be at home and on the couch. We’ll be carrying the implosion live around 6: 45 a.m. Sunday on ABC 25 and online.