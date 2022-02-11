HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Preconstruction activities are underway for Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing and are expected to continue through spring. Work will include geotechnical drilling to collect rock and soil samples, surveying and tree clearing.

Shoulder and single lane daytime closures are expected next week on US 41 to accommodate the drilling in the area. The work is scheduled to begin February 14 and last around 10 days. Closures are expected on US 41 South from mile marker 14.8 over Van Wyk Road to KY 351/2nd Street. Closures will be set up around 9 a.m. each morning and removed by late afternoon.

ORX Section 1 focuses on improvements in Henderson and extends from KY 425 to US 60. It will extend I-69 by more than six miles and includes interchanges with KY 351, US 41 near Kimsey Lane and at US 60. Construction is expected to continue through 2025.

Construction on I-69 ORX Section 1 is expected to begin in early summer. More details will be provided as schedules are finalized.